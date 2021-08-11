Advertisement

Studio 10 is ‘On The Road’ in Meridian Township with Modern Woodmen

Learn more about all the fun things you can check out
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour continues all week long with our title sponsor, Modern Woodmen. We learned more about the farmer’s market, some of the great restaurants, area attractions and more.

Chaz King, a financial representative from Modern Woodmen, shared some of his favorite places to go in Meridian Township and he also shared some of his award-winning magic tricks on Studio 10.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave
UPDATE: Eaton Co. Sheriff identifies body found in Delta Twp
Whitetail
67 percent of white-tailed deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibodies
Congressional candidate Mike Detmer speaks out against a drag bingo show that will be held at...
Drag bingo at Melon Fest cancelled after congressional candidate posts controversial image
William Collette, former Ingham County Judge, is charged with assault and battery from an...
Former Ingham Co. Judge charged with assault and battery

Latest News

Van Atta's Greenhouse
Van Atta’s Greenhouse shares some helpful tips on how to freshen up for fall
SADIE EAREGOOD
SADIE EAREGOOD
df
VAN ATTA'S Live
cv
MODERN WOODMAN LIVE Part 1