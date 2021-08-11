Advertisement

Sever weather alert declared for mid-Michigan

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, MI. (WILX) - A warm, humid and unstable atmosphere is over Mid-Michigan and it is the fuel for potential strong to severe thunderstorms late afternoon into tonight. We will be in a waiting game this afternoon into this evening on if and where thunderstorms develop in the region. With the very unstable atmosphere over the area any thunderstorms that do pop-up will strengthen quickly Any severe thunderstorms will have possibility of producing wind gusts near 60 M.P.H. Heavy rainfall is likely with any thunderstorms in the area tonight, too. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Slight Risk for severe weather this afternoon into tonight.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR August 10th, 2021

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1864
  • Lansing Record Low: 40° 1972
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1949
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

