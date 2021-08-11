Sever weather alert declared for mid-Michigan

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - A warm, humid and unstable atmosphere is over Mid-Michigan and it is the fuel for potential strong to severe thunderstorms late afternoon into tonight. We will be in a waiting game this afternoon into this evening on if and where thunderstorms develop in the region. With the very unstable atmosphere over the area any thunderstorms that do pop-up will strengthen quickly Any severe thunderstorms will have possibility of producing wind gusts near 60 M.P.H. Heavy rainfall is likely with any thunderstorms in the area tonight, too. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Slight Risk for severe weather this afternoon into tonight.

If you haven’t done so already now is a good time to download the WILX Weather App to your mobile device for the latest forecast updates; it’s absolutely free in the App Store or on Google Play.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR August 10th, 2021

Average High: 81º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1864

Lansing Record Low: 40° 1972

Jackson Record High: 92º 1949

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.