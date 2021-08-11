Michigan State Spartans grow “camp ‘staches”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You know the story: every season, teams start to put together their special “secret weapon” that’s going to help them throughout the year.

It could be a special trick play or a pregame routine.

But the Spartans are doing something completely different: they’re growing mustaches.

“I’ve heard about the camp ‘stache,” said head coach Mel Tucker. “There’s a little vibe going through.”

It’s the new thing!

Everyone’s doing it, even staff members!

It’s a fun addition to an otherwise important and intense time of the year.

“A lot of people are locked in, so it’s good to put a little wrench in there and lighten the mood a little bit, get people giggling,” said running back Elijah Collins. “Out there it’s all business, it’s as serious as it’s going to get.”

“It’s good man, the team camaraderie, I think that’s important when you’re trying to win, go win a championship,” said cornerback Kalon Gervin. “Make sure everyone’s on the same page...together.”

Some mustaches are oming in a little thinner than others.

“I’ve been growing this for 21 years,” said Collins. “My mom does it for me. When I go home, she gets me together.”

“I didn’t cut mine, I should have,” said safety Angelo Grose. “I need to clean it up actually.”

“I like Jacub Panasiuk’s, his looks pretty nice,” said center Matt Allen.

Others, like Allen’s are accompanied by other facial hair that won’t be going anywhere.

“They asked me to shave mine but I didn’t want to show my third chin so I thought I’d keep the beard,” Allen said with a chuckle.

Other mustaches might be just waiting for their time to shine.

“I’ve contemplated it,” said Tucker when asked if he’d grow one, “But it hasn’t happened so far. But camp is still early. There’s still time.”

