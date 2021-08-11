Lansing racial justice report highlights criticisms, changes coming to the city

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing, like many cities, has been struggling to find ways to deal with racism, social justice and equity since the death of George Floyd last year.

On Wednesday, the city and the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance announced a new report, sharing their findings from their last year from doing research in the city and its neighborhoods.

This report has been in the works for over a year and now the alliance has a plan to promote racial justice and equality in the city.

“There were a lot of things that were put forward and a lot of things we’re going to focus on,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

Schor wants to address all racism, social justice and equity issues in the city, but there are quite a few issues to tackle so his task force put together 10 focus groups to work on them.

“This is a multi-faceted issue. When you’re talking about racism, you talk about racial justice, you talk about equity but we focused on these 10 areas and whether it’s arts, whether it’s jobs and investments, whether it’s policing, whether it’s health outcomes,” Schor said. “Any of these pieces are tremendously important to make sure we have an equitable city.”

Each of those groups gave recommendations like: reviewing diversity and inclusion policies among Lansing employees, using an early intervention program to identify and correct problematic police officers, partner with community organizations to improve high school completion rates, and ensure people of color have access to affordable housing.

One community member feels this is a step in the right direction, but there needs to be a lot more done.

“Our organization is going to do its best to hold the mayor and city council accountable,” Lansing NAACP Vice President Randy Watkins said. “It’s one thing to release a report, it’s another thing to follow through with recommendations and make sure that those recommendations are implemented.”

The alliance says there is no simple solution, but the plan of action is a community-first approach with hopes that the public’s involvement will make this more efficient.

“Going forward we will be very transparent and we will continue to inform the public about what we’re doing and how we’re going about it,” Kimberly Coleman said, an Executive Co-Chair on the Racial Justice & Equity Alliance.

“Now we’re going to be working on implementing that plan and it’s going to take some time,” Schor said. “We’re going to do some things immediately, some things in the middle term, and some things in the long term... but we’re on it.”

Members of the alliance tell News Ten this process isn’t a sprint, but a marathon.

They want the public to help serve on their committees and they encourage the public to continue reaching out with any questions, comments, or concerns.

A copy of the full report can be found HERE.

A copy of the shortened report can be found HERE.

