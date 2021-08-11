Advertisement

Hospitality industry still experiencing worker shortage

By Kylie Khan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new survey shows that most restaurants and hotels in Michigan can’t keep up with customer demand.

The survey from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association shows 100% of banquet facilities, 97% of hotels and 89% of full-service restaurants are understaffed.

“We can feel it if we go dine out or when we travel that there hasn’t been that full contingent of staff that we’re used to seeing, but even I wasn’t prepared for the numbers to be as stark as they are,” said Justin Winslow, President and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association

Winslow says that’s because many people found other jobs during the pandemic when restaurants were closed.

“The industry is in a position of needing to recruit an entirely new workforce almost from scratch,” he said.

Food industry workers are also demanding higher wages.

The state legislature is on summer break right now, but Winslow is hoping once they return, they’ll find ways to help these businesses.

“They have a lot of federal dollars that have yet to be appropriated. I think the evidence is pretty clear that this industry hasn’t turned the corner yet and will still need the level of support that we talked about in the spring,” said Winslow.

