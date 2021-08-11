Funding aims to curb youth violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So far in 2021 there have been 41 shootings in Lansing, that’s compared to 30 in all of 2019. In an effort to bring that number down $100,000 in unused Park and Recreation money is being given out to local youth programs. people who run those programs are trying to figure out the best way to use that money.

The Lansing Police Department’s Gang Resistance Education and Training Program (GREAT) is one of the groups the city is sending money to a a part of a plan to reduce gun violence.

“If there’s a conflict going on how do you navigate that situation. Or if you’re concerned about your safety what are the appropriate and positive options. We talked specifically that getting a gun is not one and how that can be unsafe and destructive to the community,” said Capt. Rodney Anderson with the Lansing Police Department.

GREAT will use the money for things like conflict resolution work groups, team leadership institutes, and mentoring programs.

“The program promotes leadership within the community for young people but specifically connecting them with job and vocational opportunities,” said Anderson.

Southside Community Coalition, another recipient of the funding, says that this funding couldn’t have come at a better time as they’re beginning to ramp things up for the kids.

“We’re going to continue to do the same things were doing we’re just going to amp it up we’re going to go out in the community more.” said Yolanda Williams with the Southside Community Coalition.

The Southside Community says they want to focus on after school programs, tutoring, and mental health focuses.

“What kind of counseling they may need what their families may need. How do we get involved with the parents how do we get parents in, because we have to start somewhere. Having someone they can come and talk to even if it’s not in a professional way they can just call me,” said Williams.

The full list of recipients is listed below.

Petals and Pinecones: https://www.petalspinecones.com/

Building Child and Family Institute (BCFI): https://www.lansingbcfi.org

YMCA of Lansing: https://www.lansingymca.org/

South Side Community Coalition: https://www.southsidecommunitycoalition.com/

Mikey 23 Foundation: https://www.mikey23foundation.org/

Next Young Phenom Foundation: http://www.nypfoundation.org/

Small Community Organizational Fund: The Department of Neighborhoods + Citizen Engagement will manage and distribute remaining funds to Lansing-based, youth-focused organizations who apply for dollars. Volunteers from the Neighborhood Advisory Board will review, score and award grantees, similar to the existing Neighborhood Advisory Board Grant Program. Application details will be announced when available.

Youth Athlete Interaction Program: The Lansing Police Department will use additional funds to increase the number of opportunities for positive interaction between youth and officers through sports leagues and clinics. These dollars will go toward programs like the Lansing Football League, Lansing Police Department’s Athletic League (P.A.L) and Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT), as well as programming with the Lansing School District.

