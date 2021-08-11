Early Morning Fire Burns Out Meridian Township Home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire early Wednesday morning has heavily damaged a home in Ingham County’s Meridian Township.

Dispatchers first sent out calls to fire crews around 4:30 a.m. for a house fire on 3200 hundred block of Biber Street. There were reports of heavy smoke and possible issues with water pressure.

News 10 was first on the scene. Our team saw flames through a hole in a second-floor wall under the eaves. The siding was also seeing starting to peel off from the heat along with an orange glow coming from just past the front door.

As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown. Stay with News 10 as we work to learn more about this developing situation.

