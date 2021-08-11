Advertisement

Cancer survivors gather for first time in months to kick off funding campaign

By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time since the pandemic began, breast cancer survivors are gathering in person to kick off a major fundraising campaign. Like many events last year, the American Cancer Society is making strides against breast cancer walk went virtual.

Wednesday evening at the Lansing Brewing Company, cancer survivors and friends and families of those who lost their fight to breast cancer teamed up to raise money.

Between now and October they will gather pledges and celebrate their efforts with a 5K walk around the Michigan Capitol. It helps fund research and helps women diagnosed with breast cancer get the treatment they need.

The Breast Cancer Walk happens Saturday, October 9 at the Michigan Capitol. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

To register, click here.

