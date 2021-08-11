Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River. Her father Jacob Senkbeil was arrested.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Sarah Motter and Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a 6-year-old Kansas girl has been canceled, WIBW-TV reported.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River on Wednesday afternoon. Her father Jacob Senkbeil was arrested.

According to the KBI, Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from a park in Chanute in southeast Kansas around 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. She was with him at a supervised visitation when they disappeared.

The pair were seen about two hours later in Fall River, where the father made comments to a witness that made law enforcement believe the child was in imminent danger.

Copyright 2021 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

