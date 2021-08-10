Why health officials could start asking for masks again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - By the end of the week, we’ll know why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people vaccinated against COVID-19 wear a face mask in schools. That data is expected to be released Friday.

It comes from a recent investigation of a coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts, and as cases surge across the nation.

State health officials say Michigan is averaging just over 900 cases per day. Over the past three days, the state has reported another 2,720 cases. Eight people in Michigan died of COVID-19 during that time frame. State totals are now at 913,220 cases and 19,958 deaths since the pandemic began.

As cases are on the rise in Michigan, a lot of vaccinated people are skeptical of the new guidance.

Mask mandates are now being enforced at some schools and businesses regardless of vaccination status. After being told vaccinated individuals would finally be able to take off the mask for good they’re scratching their heads asking: Why the sudden change?

Alexandra Garcia is one of those. “I think it’s a little frustrating for everybody,” Garcia said. “Everyone wants to get back to normal.” While it’s not ideal-- she’s willing to heed the guidance of the experts. Garcia said, “You’d rather be safe than sorry later. Especially with the new variant going on.” Registered nurse and COVID consultant Nancy Hayward says the Delta variant is causing fits for health officials. She says even with a vaccine people are contracting the virus and spreading it to others-- unbeknownst to them.

“Almost every day the numbers are increasing of what are called ‘breakthrough infections,’” Hayward said.

She says she expects the CDC to announce that, even if vaccinated people experience less symptoms, they can still transmit the disease. Hayward says the vaccine still does its job in mitigating the symptoms within a vaccinated individual, which can make it tough to know who has the virus. Hayward said, “This very concerning part of data is where it starts, and that now we’re all sort of in this category. By “we” I mean vaccinated and unvaccinated, as being potential vectors as sharing this virus with one another.”

Hayward says she believes there’s an end in sight to the pandemic. However, Garcia says she feels like COVID has and will remain our new normal. “Coronavirus, we’re never really going to ever get back to the full normal that we were used to,” Garcia said. “I think for now we just have to go with what the health officials say.”

Monday night the Grand Ledge Public School Board decided to require masks for all students and staff, whether vaccinated or not.

It’s just one of several districts instituting new measures.

