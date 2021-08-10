Advertisement

Tripp’s Auto Shop is part of the fun in Jackson

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Passion for the community is what it’s all about for Phil Tripp and Tripp’s Auto Shop as they’ve been sponsors for many of the big events in the Jackson area including the Hot Air Jubilee, Chili Cook Off, Bright Walls, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and more.

During our ‘On The Road’ tour on Studio 10, we got a chance to talk to Phil Tripp and find out why he loves to support these events and more in the Jackson area and beyond.

