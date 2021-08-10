Advertisement

Studio 10 is ‘On The Road’ with the Jackson Area Transportation Authority

JATA can take you to all the fun spots in Jackson
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -All week long, Studio 10 is taking you to several different communities during our ‘On The Road’ tour. Today we traveled south to Jackson, and chatted with the Jackson Area Transportation Authority about you how they can take you to many of the fun spots throughout the city like the Cascades Falls, Ella Sharp and more.

Also, you can learn more about JATA’s three programs for patrons that includes their City Bus Service, Reserve-A-Ride and Rides to Wellness.

