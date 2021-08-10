Senate passes $1T Infrastructure bill, MI leaders react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After weeks of debating, restarts, long nights and early mornings, the Senate approved 69-30 a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday. The bill now moves to the House.

Michigan leaders are reacting to the passage of the bill by the Senate, saying it is the largest investment in the Great Lakes and will help modernize Michigan.

“The historic federal infrastructure package passed by our United States Senate today is an important step toward helping Michigan modernize and develop the infrastructure we need to effectively connect our communities and continue our economic jumpstart,” said Governor Gretchen Whimter. “This bold package will create millions of good-paying jobs, fix crumbling roads and bridges, help us build a clean, resilient energy grid, bolster public transportation, deliver clean drinking water to millions of families, and ensure every home has access to high-speed internet.”

“There is so much in this infrastructure bill that is good for Michigan. It starts with the single-largest investment in the Great Lakes, a key part of our Michigan way of life. It’s going to create jobs and strengthen our Buy American laws to ensure that American tax dollars are spent on American products and services. Bottom line: this bill is a win for Michigan,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow.

“This bipartisan infrastructure legislation is a big win for Michigan. It’s an investment in creating good-paying jobs, helping local businesses grow and upgrading our aging and crumbling infrastructure,” said Senator Peters. “This bill will help ensure Michigan can continue building back better — by repairing our roads and bridges, expanding access to high-speed internet and helping communities address rising water levels, shoreline erosion and flooding. This is a great step, and we must keep working to make sure this legislation is signed into law.”

The bill, if passed, would provide $8 billion for Michigan. Here’s where all the money is set to go:

Upgrading roads and bridges:

In Michigan, roughly 1,219 bridges and over 7,300 miles of highway are in “poor condition.” On average, each driver in Michigan pays $644 annually in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. The bill includes $110 billion for roads and bridges, and $66 billion in new spending on our U.S. rail network.

MDOT has estimated that the bill would bring an estimated $7.26 billion in these funds for Michigan – that’s $1.7 billion more coming to Michigan over the next five years than over the past five.

The bill also includes an estimated $171 million to fund carbon reduction via transportation emissions.

Broadband:

The legislation includes $65 billion for broadband, including over $42 billion in grants to states and territories for broadband infrastructure construction. It also supports the affordability of broadband by extending benefit programs, works to ensure equal access to broadband without discrimination, and creates a $1 billion grant program to support the “middle mile,” or connections between a core network and local communities.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations:

The bill would invest $7.5 billion in providing more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state, as well as alternative fuels.

Reducing the Risk of Natural Disasters, Including Shoreline Erosion and Rising Water Levels:

$194 million would be invested to ensure infrastructure would be protected against floods, lake level rise, and changing weather conditions. Recently, Michigan has seen several floods in areas like Detroit due to heavy rainfall.

Environment:

The package would invest $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to help clean up the Great Lakes and help restore marine and coastal ecosystem habitats.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.