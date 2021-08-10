Midland receiving $5.5 million in federal funds to help recover from 2020 floods

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Midland will be getting some help from the federal government to help recover from the dam failure in 2020 causing severe flooding in the city.

Last year, the Edenville dam failed in Midland and Gladwin counties, causing more than $250 million in damage. The flooding forced thousands of people out of their homes. Now, the city will be receiving funds to help relieve the disaster the dam left behind.

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Midland will be receiving $5.5 million in new federal disaster relief awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist in the city’s recovery from the severe storms and flooding. The new Community Development Block Grant Declared Disaster Recovery Fund (DDR) money, according to Whitmer, will help Midland communities rebuild and become more resilient to future disasters.

“We will work tirelessly to get communities hit hard by natural disasters the help they need to recover and rebuild,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful that our federal partners at the Department of Housing and Urban Development are sending $5.5 million to help Michiganders in Midland rebuild from May 2020′s severe storms and floods. We have a lot of work to do to make lasting investments in our infrastructure to make it more resilient. I know that we can come together to put Michiganders first and get it done.”

This is not the first time the Midland disaster was recognized by the federal government. On May 20, 2020, Governor Whitmer sent a letter to then President Donald Trump urging him to approve a federal emergency declaration for Midland County, it was approved the next day.

The $5,476,035 in DDR funds announced today will assist Midland in addressing emergency community development needs resulting from this disaster. The city can use the funding to facilitate natural infrastructure to reduce future flooding, reconstruct infrastructure with resilient and green features, and retrofit low- and moderate-income homes to repair damage while increasing energy efficiency and resilience.

In May, Michigan lawmakers created a plan to dedicate $500 million in state funding to repair the state’s aging dams in response to the Edenville dam failure.

