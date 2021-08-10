Michigan State Police holding “Safety Day” for families

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are holding “Safety Day” at their headquarters in Dimondale, focusing on teaching safety and prevention.

Over 20 information stations will be set up for visitors.

Experts will be checking and installing car seats.

Parents can also bring children in for fingerprinting, photos and voice recordings for parents to take home in case of an emergency.

The free event starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

