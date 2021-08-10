Advertisement

Michigan State Police holding “Safety Day” for families

The event is focusing on safety and prevention for families.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are holding “Safety Day” at their headquarters in Dimondale, focusing on teaching safety and prevention.

Over 20 information stations will be set up for visitors.

Experts will be checking and installing car seats.

Parents can also bring children in for fingerprinting, photos and voice recordings for parents to take home in case of an emergency.

The free event starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

