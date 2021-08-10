Advertisement

Michigan set to get over $8B from infrastructure bill

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Tuesday could see the Senate vote on an an infrastructure bill that would include over $8 billion in funding for Michigan projects.

Should the bill pass and be signed by President Biden, the federal funding would be received by Michigan over five years for highway and bridge projects. It includes over $7 billion for highway projects and $563 million for bridge projects.

“It’s exciting because we’re finally addressing infrastructure, basic infrastructure — roads and bridges in this country that have been neglected for far too long,” said Senator Gary Peters during the virtual press conference. “What I heard as I traveled around the state of Michigan talking to folks about the needs that we have and what I heard over and over again is you have to be big, you have to be bold and we cannot accept being 13th in the world in terms of infrastructure.”

One remaining issue, over tax compliance for cryptocurrency brokers, appeared close to being resolved Monday after senators who had been at odds on the proposal announced they had worked with the Treasury Department to clarify the intent.

Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Mark Warner, D-Va., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and others involved in the cryptocurrency effort said in a joint statement they would propose an amendment to be added to the package.

In addition to the funding guaranteed by the package Michigan would have a chance to compete for some of the $12.5 billion provided for the nation’s economically significant bridges, an arena the Great Lakes State is likely to have an edge in.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America.
Knock it off! Loud pickleball games annoy some in Michigan
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District's new rescue boat docked at Sand harbor 7/20/20
Remote Michigan county might start search-and-rescue team
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist’s positive COVID test cancels shows
Gov. Whitmer announces more than $2 million in grants for 15 Michigan cities

Latest News

Why health officials could start asking for masks again
WILX Overnight Weather Webcast 8/9/21
Grand Ledge to require masks in upcoming school year
Mich. AG: Marijuana use should not disqualify for unemployment eligibility