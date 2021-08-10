Advertisement

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated some six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium.

The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night.

City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations.

The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound.

But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday.

Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating discovery of body in connection with missing man
Gov. Whitmer announces more than $2 million in grants for 15 Michigan cities
In late July Gov. Abbott signed an executive order banning governmental entities, including...
Masks in schools? Check to see what schools in mid-Michigan are requiring them
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America.
Knock it off! Loud pickleball games annoy some in Michigan
Grand Ledge to require masks in upcoming school year

Latest News

Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Preteen gets COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Despite threat to salary, some Fla. school chiefs impose mask mandate
FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Harris’ spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo
Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Rising middle schooler wants COVID vaccination for 12th birthday