MDHHS increases access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing with 22 neighborhood testing and vaccination sites

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Michigan Department of the Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a partnership with 22 neighborhood testing sites across the state to now offer COVID-19 vaccines in addition to testing. Having access to these testing sites will make it easy and convenient for residents.

No identification or insurance is required for the vaccine and it will be free.

Neighborhood sites have provided 121,247 tests since their start.

“We know the best way out of this pandemic is through strong public health interventions like wearing masks, testing, and most importantly the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Language interpreting services, including American Sign Language, are available and all sites are ADA accessible.

“MDHHS is doing a phenomenal job of working with churches, schools and other local sites to keep communities safe through robust testing and making vaccinations accessible,” said Pastor Marvin Miles of the International Gospel Center.

Vaccinations and testing are available on a walk-in basis. To view all upcoming clinics and locations, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

