Advertisement

Lansing School District requiring masks for all students, staff, faculty this fall regardless of vaccination status

Lansing School District delays in-person learning.
Lansing School District delays in-person learning.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District announced their new health guidelines for the upcoming school year.

Students, staff, and faculty will be required to wear masks in Lansing School District buildings, regarding of vaccination status. Previously, the district only required those 12 and under to wear masks because they cannot get the vaccine. However, due to the Delta variant surging in mid-Michigan, that has since changed.

The district now becomes the fourth school in the mid-Michigan area to require masks for all students staff and faculty, Okemos, Holt and just recently, Grand Ledge are also requiring face coverings.

Masks will not be required during outdoor recess, however the district says students will need to wear masks to the outside door. Whether or not students choose to mask up outdoors is up to them. Masks will also be required on all school provided transportation.

Lansing School District is not requiring vaccines, however do encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated. The district will be providing vaccines at high schools during the first two weeks of school.

In addition, schools will implement social distancing strategies, such as seating charts and dividers. Hallways will be marked as well.

Some schools will also be making some changes to their lunch periods. According to Lansing School District, the changes may include adding lunch periods, eating in the classroom, assigning lunch room seating, and increasing lunchroom staffing.

To see if your school is requiring masks, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Eaton Co. Sheriff identifies body found in Delta Twp
In late July Gov. Abbott signed an executive order banning governmental entities, including...
Masks in schools? Check to see what schools in mid-Michigan are requiring them
Gov. Whitmer announces more than $2 million in grants for 15 Michigan cities
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America.
Knock it off! Loud pickleball games annoy some in Michigan
Grand Ledge to require masks in upcoming school year

Latest News

WILX Weather Authority Alert 8/10/21
MDHHS increases access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing with 22 neighborhood testing and vaccination sites
Pictured is the Midland Farmers Market during May's flooding in 2020.
Midland receiving $5.5 million in federal funds to help recover from 2020 floods
Former Ingham Co. Judge charged with Assault and Battery