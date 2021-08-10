Lansing School District requiring masks for all students, staff, faculty this fall regardless of vaccination status

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District announced their new health guidelines for the upcoming school year.

Students, staff, and faculty will be required to wear masks in Lansing School District buildings, regarding of vaccination status. Previously, the district only required those 12 and under to wear masks because they cannot get the vaccine. However, due to the Delta variant surging in mid-Michigan, that has since changed.

The district now becomes the fourth school in the mid-Michigan area to require masks for all students staff and faculty, Okemos, Holt and just recently, Grand Ledge are also requiring face coverings.

Masks will not be required during outdoor recess, however the district says students will need to wear masks to the outside door. Whether or not students choose to mask up outdoors is up to them. Masks will also be required on all school provided transportation.

Lansing School District is not requiring vaccines, however do encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated. The district will be providing vaccines at high schools during the first two weeks of school.

In addition, schools will implement social distancing strategies, such as seating charts and dividers. Hallways will be marked as well.

Some schools will also be making some changes to their lunch periods. According to Lansing School District, the changes may include adding lunch periods, eating in the classroom, assigning lunch room seating, and increasing lunchroom staffing.

To see if your school is requiring masks, click here.

