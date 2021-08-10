Lansing Police Officer arrested in Shiawassee County, placed on leave

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing Police officer was placed on leave Tuesday afternoon after he was arrested by Shiawassee County Sheriffs Monday.

On Monday, August 9, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) advised the Lansing Police Department (LPD) their deputies had arrested an off-duty Lansing Police officer as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to a release sent to News 10.

Upon receiving the news from SCSO, Interim Police Chief Ellery Sosebee placed the Lansing police office on un-paid leave.

“The recent news is disappointing and frustrating, I hold my staff to the highest professional standards. I will not tolerate any employee misconduct and will take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed,” said Chief Sosebee.

In accordance with department policy, an internal investigation will be conducted during the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s criminal investigation.

The officer had worked for LPD for three years before his arrest, and now faces four felony charges. He will reportedly be arraigned in 66th District court.

