Investing in the Jackson community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Supporting local is very important for both the business and the local economy and one local company understands the value of putting resources back into Jackson businesses.

County National Bank has been serving the Jackson area since the 1990s and then more recently they added a branch to continue to provide for the residents in 2001.

“The way we invest in Jackson is obviously through providing good service, but supporting our local businesses, consumers and homebuyers,” said VP Business Development, Bill Jors, “Our support throughout the community is extremely strong. I think, if you asked anybody around here, they would name us as the bank of choice, from school districts, to churches, to serving on boards, to supporting a lot of the local charities, not only with monetary donations, but with banking services, and volunteer services.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.