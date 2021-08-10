Advertisement

Investing in the Jackson community

By Holly Harper
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Supporting local is very important for both the business and the local economy and one local company understands the value of putting resources back into Jackson businesses.

County National Bank has been serving the Jackson area since the 1990s and then more recently they added a branch to continue to provide for the residents in 2001.

“The way we invest in Jackson is obviously through providing good service, but supporting our local businesses, consumers and homebuyers,” said VP Business Development, Bill Jors, “Our support throughout the community is extremely strong. I think, if you asked anybody around here, they would name us as the bank of choice, from school districts, to churches, to serving on boards, to supporting a lot of the local charities, not only with monetary donations, but with banking services, and volunteer services.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Eaton Co. Sheriff identifies body found in Delta Twp
In late July Gov. Abbott signed an executive order banning governmental entities, including...
Masks in schools? Check to see what schools in mid-Michigan are requiring them
Gov. Whitmer announces more than $2 million in grants for 15 Michigan cities
William Collette, former Ingham County Judge, is charged with assault and battery from an...
Former Ingham Co. Judge charged with assault and battery
Grand Ledge to require masks in upcoming school year

Latest News

Modern Woodmen
Discovering more about Jackson with Modern Woodmen
Tripp's
Tripp’s Auto Shop is part of the fun in Jackson
JATA
Studio 10 is ‘On The Road’ with the Jackson Area Transportation Authority
Experience Jackson
Come on out and ‘Experience Jackson’ with these three ‘must-sees’
m
Mailbox Greenroom