Former Ingham Co. Judge charged with Assault and Battery

(Source: Pixabay)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, a former Ingham Co. Judge was charged of Assault and Battery.

76-year-old William Collette retired in 2018 and was replaced by Judge Stokes.

A pre-trial is set for August 31 at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

