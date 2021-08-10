Former Ingham Co. Judge charged with Assault and Battery
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, a former Ingham Co. Judge was charged of Assault and Battery.
76-year-old William Collette retired in 2018 and was replaced by Judge Stokes.
A pre-trial is set for August 31 at 2:30 p.m.
