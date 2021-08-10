Advertisement

Discovering more about Jackson with Modern Woodmen

The Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour continues all week
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour continues all week long and today we headed south to discover more about the Jackson community with our title sponsor, Modern Woodmen.

We chatted with Kyle Grice, a financial representative from Modern Woodmen, who shared some of his favorite things about the Jackson area. Spoiler alert, it’s all about the great golf courses.

