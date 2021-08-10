Congressional candidate speaks against drag show at festival

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Some in Mid-Michigan are frustrated by a congressional candidate’s Facebook post about a drag bingo event which appears to show a cross on fire.

The event is part of Melon Fest which is being put on by the Howell Parks and Recreation Department.

“The Melon Fest is a family event, and so they’re promoting this as a sexualized side show and the City of Howell is promoting this. So taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook,” said Detmer.

Detmer posted on Facebook suggesting a Christian revival at next year’s festival.

“If the left is as tolerant as they say they are, surely they would be tolerant of a Christian revival which, by the way, we would have off site. We wouldn’t have at the city expense,” he said.

The post now has over 1,000 comments. Some of them are questioning the image he chose.

A burning cross is the symbol of the Ku Klux Klan. The leader of the Michigan Klan lived in Howell before his death.

“The reason that image is so inflammatory is because of the history of Howell. I’m 40 years old. I was a young kid when I believe the last cross burning took place in Howell,” said Andi Roose who is upset by Detmer’s post.

“It’s not a burning cross,” said Detmer. “That’s something the KKK does... It’s an artistic, glowing cross, but it’s not a burning cross, no.”

Detmer says he’s starting the process of planning a Christian festival for next year.

