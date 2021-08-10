Advertisement

Come on out and ‘Experience Jackson’ with these three ‘must-sees’

By Holly Harper
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When you think of Jackson, what comes to mind? Maybe you have a favorite restaurant or park you visit.

Craig Hatch from Experience Jackson says there are three places that are ‘must sees’ when you come to Jackson: Brightwalls, the Cascades and golfing.

“We have over 20 golf courses in Jackson,” said Hatch, “Michigan is the best place to play golf, from the beautiful courses, to the topography in the land around the courses to the just the ability to have some very basic golf courses all the way to some of the more extreme difficult golf courses.”

