City of East Lansing to require masks in all city buildings and at public meetings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Masks will so be required in all East Lansing city buildings, according to city officials.

Starting Wednesday, August 11, members of the public will have to wear a face mask inside city buildings and facilities regardless of vaccination status. This includes East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, the East Lansing Public Library and the East Lansing Department of Public Works.

East Lansing joins multiple mid-Michigan cities to require masks in their buildings, including Lansing and Jackson.

City officials say the decision was made after the CDC recommended masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated while indoors in areas of substantial and high transmission. According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, transmission is currently substantial in Ingham County. Those who are unable to medically tolerate a face mask and children under the age of 2 years old are exempt from this requirement.

City of East Lansing employees will also be wearing masks when in public areas, when interacting with the public and when physical distancing is not possible indoors.

The City of East Lansing’s in-person public meetings will be continuing this month, but all participants are expected to wear masks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11 and masks are strongly recommended for East Lansing City Council’s meeting taking place tonight, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road.

