Bay County police offering $1,000 reward for information on injured eagle

A juvenile bald eagle was found injured after being shot on July 1
A juvenile bald eagle was found injured after being shot on July 1(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WILX) - A Thousand dollars is being offered as a reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile American bald eagle.

On July 1 the Wildlife Support Team, based in Essexville, was called to Bangor Township in Bay City about a large juvenile American bald eagle sitting high in a tree, bleeding heavily.

Once rescued, it was determined by veterinarians that the female bird had been shot four times by a pellet gun while perched, not in flight.

Rehabilitators report her wounds are thankfully healing well.

“The fact that she is fine is amazing,” said Ruth Fruehauf, Director of Association to Rescue Kritters. “We are very fortunate that she has come this far.”

If you have any information on the incident, send your tips by calling 1-800- 422-JAIL (5245), to the P3tips mobile app, or P3Tips.com/488. Video, audio, documents, and photos can be uploaded on the app and website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

