Veterans to receive free admission to Jackson County Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All veterans will receive free admission to the Jackson County Fair. The fair takes place through August 8-14 located at the Jackson County Fairgrounds at 200 W. Ganson St. in Jackson.

AT&T Michigan is contributing $5,000 to support Michigan veterans.

“We owe our veterans the utmost gratitude for their service and sacrifice and sponsoring their participation is just one way we can show our appreciation,” said AT&T Michigan President David Lewis.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.