Veterans to receive free admission to Jackson County Fair

(WLOX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All veterans will receive free admission to the Jackson County Fair. The fair takes place through August 8-14 located at the Jackson County Fairgrounds at 200 W. Ganson St. in Jackson.

AT&T Michigan is contributing $5,000 to support Michigan veterans.

“We owe our veterans the utmost gratitude for their service and sacrifice and sponsoring their participation is just one way we can show our appreciation,” said AT&T Michigan President David Lewis.

