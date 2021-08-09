Advertisement

US health officials to release new COVID-19 data

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are expected to release new data about the spread of COVID-19 on Friday that led to their decision to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in some situations, a reversal of previous guidance.

The report, to be released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from a recent investigation of a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the plan.

Earlier this week, the CDC changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

Citing new – but unreleased -- information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— President Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated

— Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood

— Israel to offer 3rd Pfizer booster shot to older citizens

— Global leaders pledge $4B to repair COVID-19 education damage

— Conservative 31-year-old Missouri man in hospital: Will get vaccine

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America.
Knock it off! Loud pickleball games annoy some in Michigan
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District's new rescue boat docked at Sand harbor 7/20/20
Remote Michigan county might start search-and-rescue team
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 4, 2005 file photo, Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Rickey...
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist’s positive COVID test cancels shows
Source: Associated Press
Authorities: Employee dies during fire at U.P. cedar mill

Latest News

Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks...
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17
Parents urged to kids get up-to-date on shots
Parents urged to keep up with vaccines
Parents urged to keep up with vaccines