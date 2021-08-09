UN: Climate change effects may be unavoidable at this point

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning from United Nations experts tonight; The devastating effects of climate change may be unavoidable at this point.

It says wildfires, like the Dixie fire burning right now in California, will get worse unless society acts immediately. However, there are changes environmentalists say that can be made in mid-Michigan to help.

Sean Hammond is part of the Michigan Environmental Council.

“We are at a time where we can see the impacts today,” Hammond said. “We can see the flooding in Detroit. We can see the wildfire smoke in our skyline from the western states. And this isn’t going to change, we are going to continue to see more extreme weather events.”

The UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change released a report today saying drought and record heat will result in more destructive wildfires and tropical storms, just to name two potential problems. The Michigan Environment Council says there are small things we can do that could add up.

“Just getting more efficient transit use and funding transit and making it work for people to get around is going to be a key part of this,” Hammond said.

The council is also pushing to make recycling and composting more easily accessible in mid-Michigan, saying it can significantly reduce our individual carbon footprint.

“Every time you recycle, there’s less fossil fuels being sued to create that plastic,” Hammond said. “If you’re composting you’re reducing that carbon footprint and making much needed top soil.”

Experts told News 10 doing something as simple as recycling can make a difference in our environmental future. As dire as the warnings are, experts say it’s not hopeless.

“If we’re able to stabilize greenhouse gas emissions, and eventually lower warming in the years to come,” Hammond said. “I’m hoping I get a chance to see this in my lifetime.”

The Biden administration is promising to cut US emissions in half by 2030.

