Studio 10 is celebrating St. Johns with Modern Woodmen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week we are taking you to several different communities during our Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour.

We kicked things off in St. Johns with our title sponsor, Modern Woodmen, and found out more about the fun events that are happening in this beautiful community. Learn more about some of the fun things you can check out with the family over the next few months.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.