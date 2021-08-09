Advertisement

Studio 10 is celebrating St. Johns with Modern Woodmen

Our ‘On The Road’ tour kicked off in St. Johns
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week we are taking you to several different communities during our Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour.

We kicked things off in St. Johns with our title sponsor, Modern Woodmen, and found out more about the fun events that are happening in this beautiful community. Learn more about some of the fun things you can check out with the family over the next few months.

