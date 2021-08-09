Programming Change: Dr Oz & Live with Kelly & Ryan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Please note the following upcoming programming changes. The week of 8/30/21, Paid Programming will run 12 - 1PM Monday through Friday in the place of Dr. Oz.

The week of 9/6/21, Live with Kelly & Ryan and Dr. Oz will no longer air on WILX. You can find these two shows on WSYM, Fox 47.

The new line-up will be 4:30 - 7AM News 10 TODAY, 7 - 11AM NBC TODAY Show, 11- 12PM News 10 MIDDAY, 12 - 12:30PM Jeopardy! II, 12:30 -1PM Funny You Should Ask, 1 - 2PM Days of our Lives, 2 - 3PM The Rachel Ray Show, 3 - 4PM The Kelly Clarkson Show, 4 - 5PM Studio10, 5 - 6:30 News 10 @ 5, 5:30 & 6, 6:30 - 7PM NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, 7 - 7:30PM Wheel of Fortune, 7:30 - 8PM Jeopardy!

