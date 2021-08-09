Ortonville angler breaks state-record, held 43 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Luis Ricardo Hernandez Martinez was troll fishing with Capt. Bobby Sullivan of Icebreaker Charters on Lake Michigan near Ludington early Saturday morning, Aug. 7, when he caught a Chinook salmon. That catch turned out to be a new state record.

Martinez’s catch came in at 47.86 pounds, and measured 47.5 inches long. The previous state-record Chinook salmon was 46.06 pounds, 43.5 inches long, and was caught in 1978 by Ray Essex, of Grand Rapids, out of the Grand River in Kent County. That record stayed in place for nearly half a century.

“I never expected a catch like this would happen,” Martinez said. “It’s possible for anyone if I can do it! I would like to extend a great ‘thank you’ to Capt. Bobby, as it was he who made this catch possible for me.”

Captain Sullivan added, “Luis did an amazing job, executing perfectly everything I asked him to do in order to bring this fish in.”

To view a current list of Michigan state fish records by species, visit Michigan.gov/StateRecordFish .

