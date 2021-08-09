In My View: What the new AD needs to achieve

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What will the new MSU athletic director need to be able to achieve?

He or she must be supportive of Tom Izzo. Same for football, the number one key to future success in many ways. They have to learn how to sell tickets, market the entire program and learn how to adopt to all the new college rules.

It’s a huge challenge, a tricky task in many ways and it’s why, in my view, there is so much burnout amongst current athletic directors.

