Mich. AG: Marijuana use should not disqualify for unemployment eligibility

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an amicus brief before the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Commission arguing that a person fired for marijuana use outside the workplace is still eligible for unemployment benefits.

An amicus brief is an opinion submitted to the court by a party who isn’t directly involved in the case, but who may have useful insight for the court to consider. They are filed by “amicus curae,” or “friends of the court,” generally legal professionals who have an interest in the case if not a direct relation to it.

The brief addresses three cases that have been consolidated before the Commission. All of them deal with whether an employee should be disqualified from collecting unemployment if they are fired solely for using marijuana during their personal time. This means the marijuana was not used on the job or on the employers’ premises, nor did it impair the employee during work hours, but was used in personal time, an act that has now been legal within the state of Michigan for some time.

Nessel’s stance points to Michigan voters’ legalizing recreational marijuana in 2018 as affirming an employee’s right to maintaining unemployment benefits if that is the sole reason they were fired.

The brief states in part, “The People reserved for themselves the personal freedom to consume and cultivate marijuana, and the State cannot deprive an individual of unemployment benefits for simply engaging in this legal activity. Employers still generally retain their ability to hire and fire at will, but Michigan employees need not question whether their legal, off-duty conduct will leave them without unemployment benefits should an employer exercise that ability.”

