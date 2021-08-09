Advertisement

Learning more about the Clinton County Medical Center in St. Johns

We’re ‘On The Road’ in St. Johns
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We kicked off our Studio 10 ‘On The Road’ tour in St. Johns and learned more about the Clinton County Medical Center and Ouch Urgent Care. Dr. Messenger and Dr. Thelen explained how the facilities offer care that’s closer to home for members of the St. Johns community.

Plus, find out more about why these doctors love the St. Johns area.

