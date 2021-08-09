Lansing WWII soldier’s remains return home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing soldier is finally home 78 years after he died in World War II.

1st Lieutenant Robert Parker was born and raised in Lansing and went to Michigan State University before enlisting in the Army.

He enlisted on December 7, 1941 right after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. His family says he was inspired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speech.

Lt. Parker was stationed in New Guinea as a pilot. On November 15, 1943, he gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“They came upon a swarm of 55 Japanese planes, and they’re shooting at each other trying to shoot planes out of the sky, and my uncle’s plane and a Japanese plane collided, shearing off a wing of each of them and they went spiraling down to the ground,” said Carolyn Speedy-Fuqua, Lt. parker’s niece.

The government could not get to him because the land where he crashed was controlled by the Japanese. After the war, the military went back and found the remains of 66 soldiers, but Lt. Parker wasn’t one of them.

It wasn’t until decades later the U.S. discovered that some villagers nearby had taken parts of the plane and some bones that they believed were good luck, according to Speedy-Fuqua.

She says the government negotiated with them to get back the lost soldier. In 2019, his remains were taken to a laboratory in Hawaii where they identified Lt. Parker in March of this year.

“We were shocked,” said Speedy-Fuqua. “We were stunned. We thought this day would never come.”

Monday, Lt. Parker’s family finally got the chance to give him the burial he deserves. All seven of his living nieces and nephews came from across the U.S. to be there.

The Patriot Guard Riders came to pay their respects.

“We believe that every service man and woman has the right to be honored whether they have a large family or no family at all,” said Mike Myers with the Patriot Guard Riders.

Lt. Parker’s name is on the Wall of the Missing Memorial in the Philippines along with other missing soldiers from WWII. Now a rosette will be placed next to his name showing that he has been found.

