Golfing the ‘gem’ of Mid-Michigan

Emerald Golf Course
Emerald Golf Course(WILX)
By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - We have been showing you all the fun places to check out in St. Johns.

This place is a real ‘hole-in-one.’

The Emerald Golf Course started out as a private Clinton County Country Club. It is now celebrating its 25th year as a full public course.

The 18 hole, par 72 course spans over rolling landscapes, fairways and some of the fastest greens in the Mid-Michigan area.

You can even practice these fast greens at the Emerald’s Driving Range and Practice Putting green.

If you are hungry- you can try food at Mulligan’s Tavern.

For more information and how to book at tee time: https://www.emeraldgolfcourse.com/golf

