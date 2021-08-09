A festival ‘mint’ for the whole family

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A family tradition is back this year for three days full of fun ‘mint’ for all ages.

The St. Johns Mint Festival has a variety of offerings including: arts and crafts, live music performances, a classic car show and mint ice cream.

Board members Nan Simon and Sue Strahle say The Mint Festival is a community wide event and it’s an opportunity for some free fun.

All of the details can be found on The Clinton County Chamber website.

