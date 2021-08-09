Advertisement

Fall ‘Feast’ival is looking for vendors for their upcoming event

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Visit the 2nd annual Fall FEASTival in downtown St. Johns to sample and shop many Michigan-Made  food producers, farms, and food trucks!

This is a FREE family fun event! Live music, food games, and so much more!!

Mark your calendars for September 18th, 2021.

It runs form 10am-6pm in downtown St. Johns, MI.

There will also be a healthy eating competition so bring your appitite.

They are currently accepting vendor applications for the 2nd annual Fall FEASTival.

Right now more than 70 vendors have signed up, but they have a space for 130+ vendors at this outdoor event.

For more information: https://www.eathealthyeatlocal.com/vendorapplication

