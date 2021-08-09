Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating discovery of body in connection with missing man

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has reported the discovery of a body located in Delta Township that is thought to be related to a recent missing person case.

Matt Compton was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 1 after being dropped off near his van at a the VFW Hall in Lansing. His van was found in an secluded dirt road on Aug. 3, but no body was discovered at the time. A search was conducted over the weekend in the surrounding area.

The Sheriff has only confirmed that a male body was found near the area where van was discovered. ECSO detectives continue to investigate this incident to determine whether or not it was a criminal act. If anyone has any information that can help investigators, they are asked to contact Det. Aaron Campbell at 517-323-8489.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

