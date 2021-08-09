Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,720 new cases, 8 deaths over three day period

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daily coronavirus cases in Michigan continue to rise, with nearly 3,000 new cases over a three-day-period. Fortunately, vaccines appear to be keeping the number of deaths down.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,720 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths.

State totals are now at 913,220 cases and 19,958 deaths.

Monday’s daily case count reflects Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, instead of the previous Sunday and Monday count. The MDHHS previously decided to stop updating data on Sundays due to low testing and staff on the respective day.

  • Ingham County reports 23,237 cases and 387 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 15,131 cases and 288 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 6,127 cases and 87 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 9,043 cases and 201 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,852 cases and 108 deaths.

