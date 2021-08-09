Advertisement

City of Jackson requiring masks at all City facilities

Downtown Jackson Michigan
Downtown Jackson Michigan(City of Jackson)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on August 10, all people visiting facilities at the City of Jackson will be required to wear a mask.

All city employees are also required to mask up while working in indoor spaces.

This change is due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Jackson area.

