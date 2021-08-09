City of Jackson requiring masks at all City facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on August 10, all people visiting facilities at the City of Jackson will be required to wear a mask.

All city employees are also required to mask up while working in indoor spaces.

This change is due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Jackson area.

