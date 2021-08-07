Advertisement

U.P. fire prompts governor’s state of emergency declaration

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in Carney on Aug. 5, 2021.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARNEY, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in a western Upper Peninsula county where crews were battling a large fire at a cedar mill.

The order was made Thursday night for Menominee County and was done to make sure state resources are available to help in preventing the fire’s further spread, Whitmer said in a news release.

One person has died as a result of the blaze, WLUC-TV reported Friday.

The fire started Thursday afternoon at Superior Cedar Products in Carney, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) south of Marquette and east of the Wisconsin state line.

More than 100 firefighters responded and contained the blaze.

County officials requested the state of emergency declaration from Whitmer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Apartment fire this morning in East Lansing
New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Police respond.
8-year-old injured in South Lansing shooting
LPD looking for family of lost child
Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child

Latest News

Hundreds gather at State Capitol to protest vaccination mandates
WILX Weather Webcast 8/6/21 Overnight
Police respond.
8-year-old injured in South Lansing shooting
Schools Ruler: A unique summer camp cooking experience
Schools Rule: Summer Camp teaching culture through cooking