Spartans setting own expectations high despite naysayers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s safe to say expectations aren’t high for the Spartans in coach Mel Tucker’s second season, at least outside the locker room. But the team isn’t letting the negativity faze them at all.

National outlets say Mel Tucker’s Spartans could finish as low as seventh-- last place-- in the Big Ten East and could rank near the bottom of the entire conference. It’s something that the Spartans couldn’t avoid even if they tried. For now, early in the season, they’re focusing on controlling what they can control.

“What’s important is our behavior and what we do on a daily basis, in here working to grow our team, and put the best team we can on the field,” Tucker said. “That’s what’s important. We don’t lack motivation around here.”

And that’s apparent. Inside the locker room players know what needs to be done.

Running back Connor Heyward said, “I was watching ESPN the other day, and they were doing the top 25 teams, [including the] mascots. And that was the only one I saw Michigan State for, our mascot. Sparty’s a legend, but we want to be more than that.”

The effort is showing from the players to the staff and up to the top. The players seem to approve of Tucker’s relentless approach.

He told News 10 where it comes from.

“I have a chip on my shoulder, but that’s not because of anyone else,” Tucker said. “That’s just the way I’m built.”

Despite the rankings sports outlets, including ESPN, still predict the Spartans will play in a bowl game this season.

