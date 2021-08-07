Advertisement

Schools Rule: Summer Camp teaching culture through cooking

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mid-Michigan summer camp is encouraging children to embrace their unique cultures, and a local baker is lending a helping hand.

“I like it!”

Those are the words Nikki Thompson-Frazier wants to hear as she introduces local kids to new foods at the Pass It On Community Center.

“I love exposing kids to new things,” She said. “I think when they see something new or learn something new, even if they don’t like it, it opens their minds to the possibility that there’s other things out there.”

There is a deeper meaning than just exposing kids to new food. The community center is hosting an Own Your Color camp this summer, encouraging children to embrace their culture.

“We’re trying to encourage people not to be ashamed of their color, because a lot of people are ashamed of being a certain color because some people make fun of them for it,” she said.

This is where Nikki steps in. Everything from sushi and tacos to pasta and chicken and waffles. All week Nikki exposed the children to food from different cultures.

“The Mexico day kind of was like home because my Dad grew up in Mexico and Texas,” she said. “So he knows how to make Mexican food, and so I’ve grown up with Mexican food and, I still am growing up on Mexican food, so it was fun to be able to make Mexican food.”

“I thought when I looked at the plate it was creepy and that this is the day I’m going to die,” Nikki joked. “But it was kind of fun.”

Friday, the children focused on American cuisine, turning a hot dog into a race car. While it’s a fun time for the kids, they’re also learning important life lessons.

“There isn’t a lot of opportunity for kids to learn culinary arts in the schools,” She said. “This is a really great way to bring that to life and be able to help them with a life skill they’ll need for the rest of their life right?”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Apartment fire this morning in East Lansing
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines
LPD looking for family of lost child
Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill...
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman resigns

Latest News

Eastern Michigan University requiring masks, not vaccines, in classrooms this fall
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
MSU school of packaging receives $10.8M gift from Amcor
Margaret Costigan, a lunch lady, is the longest tenured employee at Lansing Catholic High School
Schools Rule: Lansing Catholic lunch lady has 40-year tenure at the school
Schools Rule: Food truckin' for NWS
Schools Rule: Food truck rally rolls into Northwest Community Schools