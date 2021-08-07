Schools Rule: Summer Camp teaching culture through cooking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mid-Michigan summer camp is encouraging children to embrace their unique cultures, and a local baker is lending a helping hand.

“I like it!”

Those are the words Nikki Thompson-Frazier wants to hear as she introduces local kids to new foods at the Pass It On Community Center.

“I love exposing kids to new things,” She said. “I think when they see something new or learn something new, even if they don’t like it, it opens their minds to the possibility that there’s other things out there.”

There is a deeper meaning than just exposing kids to new food. The community center is hosting an Own Your Color camp this summer, encouraging children to embrace their culture.

“We’re trying to encourage people not to be ashamed of their color, because a lot of people are ashamed of being a certain color because some people make fun of them for it,” she said.

This is where Nikki steps in. Everything from sushi and tacos to pasta and chicken and waffles. All week Nikki exposed the children to food from different cultures.

“The Mexico day kind of was like home because my Dad grew up in Mexico and Texas,” she said. “So he knows how to make Mexican food, and so I’ve grown up with Mexican food and, I still am growing up on Mexican food, so it was fun to be able to make Mexican food.”

“I thought when I looked at the plate it was creepy and that this is the day I’m going to die,” Nikki joked. “But it was kind of fun.”

Friday, the children focused on American cuisine, turning a hot dog into a race car. While it’s a fun time for the kids, they’re also learning important life lessons.

“There isn’t a lot of opportunity for kids to learn culinary arts in the schools,” She said. “This is a really great way to bring that to life and be able to help them with a life skill they’ll need for the rest of their life right?”

