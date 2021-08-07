Remote Michigan county might start search-and-rescue team

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan county that has become a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts might create a search-and-rescue team in the Upper Peninsula. Keweenaw County is on the Keweenaw Peninsula, surrounded by Lake Superior. Two people stranded for hours on Porter’s Island during a recent storm were rescued. Their inflatable boat was no match for high waves, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

Sheriff Curt Pennala said any plan would probably include some training with staff at Fort Wilkins State Park in Copper Harbor. He would like to find groups of people around the county to increase efficiency. “If one of the deputies gets called out, we could page the search-and-rescue team, and they could come out and assist,” Pennala said.

The sheriff said rescues have increased as more people explore Keweenaw. The county has Sea-Doo personal watercraft and a police dog named Dogo. Dogo helped find rings lost in sand at a beach, the sheriff said.

