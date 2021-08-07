Lansing families march to end gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Families affected by gun violence are speaking out Saturday. In a call to action, about two dozen families marched through Lansing calling for the end of gun violence in the city.

“It feels really good to know there’s people who are strangers who become family and help us fight this fight. It’s good to know we’re not alone,” said Natasha Hall, who lost her 23-year-old brother Mikey to gun violence. She said he was a person who radiated with joy.

“His smile. He had the craziest smile. He was always smiling always happy,” said Hall. She said too many families are touched by gun violence in Lansing. “It hurts to know that other families have experienced it and continue to experience it. Each time I hear or see on Facebook that someone has passed it feels like it’s Mikey all over again.”

The number of shootings in Lansing have increased over the years and police are trying new ways to combat the violence.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of homicides we have as a result of gun violence. From last year to this year we’re seeing an increase in people that are being shot. We have increased our detective numbers especially those that are involved with gun violence investigations, we’ve increased our community partnerships for groups that address people responsible for gun violence for more proactive efforts,” said Lansing Police Captain, Rob Backus.

Families are looking for more youth programs to keep kids off the street. Parents say offering free options for kids to get active can make a difference in this ongoing problem.

