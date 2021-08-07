8-year-old injured in South Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday afternoon Lansing Police were called to the the scene of a shooting in the city’s south side. Upon arrival they discovered one victim, an 8-year-old boy who had been struck by a bullet.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries by the Lansing Fire Department and is currently receiving treatment.

Investigation on the scene indicated that the boy was a passenger in a car when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. There were no other injuries, and police currently believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Police are searching for three male suspects who were believed to be driving a small, dark colored vehicle. The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Miller Road. Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle they were driving is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

