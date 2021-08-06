Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill...
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman resigns
DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing
LDP
17 guns sized after wanted fugitive arrested

Latest News

A White House source says we could have a COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy in just a few weeks.
COVID-19 booster shot strategy could come in September
East Lansing Art Festival (Handout/ELAF)
East Lansing Art Festival closes roads downtown
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings